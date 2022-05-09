Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,294 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $10.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.29. 21,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.39 and its 200-day moving average is $354.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $287.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

