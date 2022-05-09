Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 353,148 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. 868,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,078,217. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

