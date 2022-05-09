Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,704 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 36,594,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,541,768. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

