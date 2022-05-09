Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 52,820 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,820 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. 198,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

