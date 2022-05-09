Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 56,907 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,907 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Lam Research by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $27.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $450.52. 39,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day moving average of $588.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $449.50 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

