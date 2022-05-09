Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,453 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,517. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

