Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 268,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.28% of HP worth $115,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 715,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 56,769 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HPQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,617. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

