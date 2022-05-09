SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.91

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.91 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 15295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 38,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

