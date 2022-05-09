Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.93

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 3540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock worth $44,639,703.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $125,811,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

