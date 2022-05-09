SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA GENETICS.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $5.42 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.