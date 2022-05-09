SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

