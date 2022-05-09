Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.92

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 7553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

