SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 530,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,931,000 after acquiring an additional 133,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,389. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.