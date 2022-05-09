SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.22

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

