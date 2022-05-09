SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.09

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.09 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

