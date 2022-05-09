SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $445.14

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $445.14 and last traded at $445.58, with a volume of 21017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $452.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.75 and a 200-day moving average of $493.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

