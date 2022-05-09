Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 8192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

