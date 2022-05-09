Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 8192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
