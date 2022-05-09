Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,740. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.