SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $337.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.10 million. SPX posted sales of $296.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,564,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 18.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 142,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 221,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,272. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

