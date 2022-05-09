SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Down 18.5%

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SQL Technologies stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

