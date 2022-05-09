Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $44,679.92 and $18.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,688.75 or 0.99918003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 485,876 coins and its circulating supply is 485,767 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

