Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Star Group stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $403.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.
Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
