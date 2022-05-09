Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Star Group stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $403.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Star Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Star Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

