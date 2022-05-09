Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.98. 89,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

