Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $410,097.07 and $6.20 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,501.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00182748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00569181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,768.08 or 1.77267129 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

