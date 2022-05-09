Stifel Nicolaus Trims PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Target Price to C$9.50

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

