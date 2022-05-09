StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
