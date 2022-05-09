StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.