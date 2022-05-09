StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

