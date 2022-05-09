StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

