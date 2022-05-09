StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

WNEB stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

