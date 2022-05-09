Strong Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Strong has a market cap of $2.61 million and $459,520.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $18.87 or 0.00056079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 379% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

