Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,448. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.