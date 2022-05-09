Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

