Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 998 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

