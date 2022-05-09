Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $153,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

