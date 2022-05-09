Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 199.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 588,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,317. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

