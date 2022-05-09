Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Aflac by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Aflac by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 329,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

AFL traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. 49,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,730. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

