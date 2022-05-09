Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.27.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.