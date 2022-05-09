Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,606 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.10. 1,316,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,932. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

