Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,202 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE FCX traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. 820,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,921,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

