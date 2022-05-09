Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 682,003 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,931,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,382,000.

VOO traded down $8.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.77. 219,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,756. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

