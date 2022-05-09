Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,017. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.