Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,017. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

