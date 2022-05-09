Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.99.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
