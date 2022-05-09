Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $159.71

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.71 and last traded at $160.12, with a volume of 1971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.02.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

