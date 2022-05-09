SUN (SUN) One Day Volume Hits $24.10 Million

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00594944 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00144726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036262 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.61 or 2.03296705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

