Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.16. 35,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,252. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

