T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $95,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $124.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.22 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

