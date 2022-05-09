Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 616.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.63. 7,944,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,484,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $90.22 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

