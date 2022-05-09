Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. 3,683,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average of $229.59. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

