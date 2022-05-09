Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,529 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,140. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

