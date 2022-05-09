Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.42

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 6282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
